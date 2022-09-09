Argument between two men leads to fatal shooting in downtown Los Angeles, police say

An argument escalated into a man shooting and killing another man in downtown Los Angeles Thursday evening, according to police.

Los Angeles police say the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 700 block of S. Spring Street.

Two men got into a verbal argument, leading to the suspect shooting the victim, police say.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect ran away after the shooting. He is believed to be in his 30s.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Further details into the shooting were not immediately released.