Man shot and killed near USC, friend brought him to Exposition Park before calling 911

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A deadly shooting took place on Jefferson Boulevard Sunday night, not far from USC's campus.

The incident took place at around 8:30 p.m.

A friend drove the victim with gunshot wounds to the intersection of Exposition Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, where they called 911.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where they died.

No one is in custody, and there is no suspect or vehicle information available, according to the LAPD.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.