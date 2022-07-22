Video: Fists fly, men fight with crutches during chaotic brawl in Santee Alley

EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Fists fly, men fight with crutches during brawl in Santee Alley

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Shocking video shows the moment people were hit with crutches and punched as a violent brawl spiraled out of control in the Fashion District's Santee Alley over the weekend.

A clip of the chaotic fight shows two people attacking each other with crutches in the middle of the busy outdoor shopping area. Multiple men used the crutches to swing at each other.

Others involved in the melee were seen in the background pulling each other's hair and throwing punches.

Footage shows at least one man use a trash can to strike another man involved in the brawl.

The violent fight happened Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles police responded, but no arrests were made.

It's unclear how the fight started.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fashion districtdowntown lalos angeleslos angeles countyfightcaught on video
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Jan. 6 hearing LIVE: Trump 'poured gasoline on fire' at Capitol
US reports 1st polio case in nearly a decade
Crocodile attacks 2 American tourists at resort in Mexico
New California law aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts
Ghost guns becoming more prevalent in SoCal
YouTube to remove misleading videos about abortion
Uvalde victims funerals paid in part by former athlete Bo Jackson
Show More
Shuttle bus crash at LAX leaves 9 injured, officials say
Google posts Doodle by girl killed in Uvalde school shooting
Here's what we know about Joe Biden's COVID-19 diagnosis
13-year-old charged with manslaughter after social media stunt
Barber cuts hair in middle of LA's Sixth Street bridge
More TOP STORIES News