Authorities chasing vehicle in Montebello area
Fireworks shatter windows of downtown Los Angeles high-rise
KABC
By ABC7.com staff
Fireworks shatter windows of DTLA high-rise
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The windows of a downtown Los Angeles high-rise were shattered when someone set off fireworks too close to the building.
The fireworks were launched from the ground between two high-rises and crashed into the window of one of the upper units.
Glass and debris rained down onto the street below.
Police were called to the scene, but no injuries were reported.
