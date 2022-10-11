Retired LAPD lieutenant fights reduced charge against driver who hit him with pickup in Agoura

A retired LAPD lieutenant who was severely injured during a hit-and-run crash while riding his bicycle last year is now fighting for justice. He says the driver was initially charged with a felony, but has reached a deal that drops the charge to a misdemeanor.

The incident happened in June 2021.

Chuck Wampler said he was going for his normal ride through his Agoura neighborhood when he was struck.

A GoPro camera mounted on his helmet and security video from a neighbor's home captured the crash.

"In one of the areas, I don't have bike lanes. I'm driving down the roadway and a red pickup side-swipes me and just puts me right down," he said. "One moment, I'm riding my bike and the next moment, I am out like a light."

Wampler's injuries were extensive, including a concussion and a fractured left shoulder.

The driver was arrested a few months later on a felony hit-and-run charge.

The prosecutor asked Wampler how he felt if the driver pled out to the felony, served felony probation, did community service and paid restitution.

After all of that, it would be reduced to a misdemeanor.

Wampler agreed. Now, he says the prosecutor informed him the driver will end up pleading guilty to a misdemeanor next month. Wampler said he plans on attending the hearing.

The 35-year-veteran of the LAPD says the judge will listen to what he says.

"My hope is that [ the judge ] will review the information I give him and decide not to accept the plea," he said.

Eyewitness News contacted the District Attorney's Office for comment and received the following statement:

"As this is an ongoing matter before the court, it would be inappropriate for the District Attorney's Office to comment."

As far as his recovery, Wampler says he's got one more surgery later this year but isn't sure if that will be the last one.