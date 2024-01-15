2 pedestrians struck, 1 fatally, by hit-and-run driver in Westmont area

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two pedestrians were struck, one fatally, by a hit-and run driver in the Westmont area of Los Angeles.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at 94th Street and Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victims were walking in a marked crosswalk when they were struck by a silver 2023 Kia Sorento, police said.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and an adult man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Neither of the victims have been identified.

The driver fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle a few blocks away near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 90th Street. That driver is believed to have fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The crash remains under investigation.