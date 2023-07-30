WATCH LIVE

1 in 6 homeless people leave temporary housing provided Bass' Inside Safe program

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Sunday, July 30, 2023 1:23AM
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass's Inside Safe program is not only struggling to find homeless people permanent housing, it is also at times struggling to keep the unhoused in the program.

About 83% of the unhoused people who enter the program remain in the temporary hotel rooms they get placed in.

The other 17% have either left their temporary housing or have exited the program altogether, according to numbers obtained by the L.A. Times.

Bass' Inside Safe program takes people out of homeless encampments and places them in hotels while they look for long-term housing.

The Times says Mayor Bass is attributing some of the decline to struggles with addiction, mental health and opposition to hotel rules.

