Rancho Palos Verdes woman dies at hospital after collapsing at Los Angeles Marathon

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A 46-year-old woman who collapsed at the finish line of the Los Angeles Marathon has died, the race's first death since 2007, organizers announced Tuesday.Trisha Paddock of Rancho Palos Verdes was running in the 13.1-mile Charity Challenge where all participants were fundraising for one of the race's official charities.Los Angeles Fire Department personnel "came in contact" with Paddock at 12:10 p.m. Sunday who had "a medical complaint that escalated to a witnessed cardiac arrest," LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said Sunday."Medical aid was quickly provided by over a dozen personnel, including LAFD Cycle Teams, and the patient was rapidly treated and transported to a local hospital," Scott said.It was not clear when Paddock died.Paddock was raising funds for the Asian American Drug Abuse Program which provides Asian Pacific Islanders and other under-served communities with substance abuse services throughout Los Angeles County, with programs and services provided to all individuals regardless of race or ethnicity.A GoFundMe account has been set up to support the Paddock family with medical bills and other critical expenses, with more than $41,000 raised as of Tuesday night, including $1,000 from the marathon."This is a devastating loss, and our deepest sympathies go out to her family and loved ones," the marathon said in a statement. "We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to all the first responders, paramedics, and medical personnel who were immediately on the scene."We are in touch with Trisha's family and are supporting them through this very difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."Paddock's death is the first related to the marathon since 2007 when a 50-year-old man participating in the L.A. Bike Tour held in conjunction with the marathon died after going into apparent cardiac arrest, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.