Rancho Palos Verdes woman dies at hospital after collapsing at Los Angeles Marathon

An image shows runners participating in the Los Angeles Marathon, Sunday, March 20, 2022.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A 46-year-old woman who collapsed at the finish line of the Los Angeles Marathon has died, the race's first death since 2007, organizers announced Tuesday.

Trisha Paddock of Rancho Palos Verdes was running in the 13.1-mile Charity Challenge where all participants were fundraising for one of the race's official charities.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel "came in contact" with Paddock at 12:10 p.m. Sunday who had "a medical complaint that escalated to a witnessed cardiac arrest," LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said Sunday.

"Medical aid was quickly provided by over a dozen personnel, including LAFD Cycle Teams, and the patient was rapidly treated and transported to a local hospital," Scott said.

It was not clear when Paddock died.



Paddock was raising funds for the Asian American Drug Abuse Program which provides Asian Pacific Islanders and other under-served communities with substance abuse services throughout Los Angeles County, with programs and services provided to all individuals regardless of race or ethnicity.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to support the Paddock family with medical bills and other critical expenses, with more than $41,000 raised as of Tuesday night, including $1,000 from the marathon.

"This is a devastating loss, and our deepest sympathies go out to her family and loved ones," the marathon said in a statement. "We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to all the first responders, paramedics, and medical personnel who were immediately on the scene.

"We are in touch with Trisha's family and are supporting them through this very difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

Paddock's death is the first related to the marathon since 2007 when a 50-year-old man participating in the L.A. Bike Tour held in conjunction with the marathon died after going into apparent cardiac arrest, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyla marathonrunning
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Smash-and-grab robbers target Beverly Hills jewelry store, police say
Gov. Newsom signs law making abortions cheaper in CA
Proposed Downey sports bar Ojos Locos faces strong opposition
Pfizer recalls some blood pressure pills due to potential carcinogen
Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, among those to perform at 94th Oscars
Tornado strikes New Orleans as storms move into Deep South
Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19, says she's 'feeling fine'
Show More
LA doctor sending medical supplies to Ukraine
Some SoCal renters fear losing home after eviction protections end
LA County to lift COVID vaccine, testing mandate at indoor events
Emotional support dog helps uplift spirits at Ventura County Jail
COVID-19 variant BA.2: Here are the most commonly experienced symptoms
More TOP STORIES News