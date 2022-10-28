LA mayor's race: Sen. Bernie Sanders appears with Rep. Karen Bass at rally

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders joined Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass at a rally in Playa Vista Thursday.

Sanders endorsed Bass for mayor over her opponent, billionaire developer Rick Caruso.

"Karen will work to end homelessness, make housing more affordable, create good paying jobs, lower the crime rate and build a diverse coalition that brings people together to take on the challenges that the city faces,'' Sanders said in a statement released earlier this month.

The progressive Vermont senator finished first in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary in Los Angeles County, receiving 39% of the vote.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.