2 men sentenced for burglarizing LA Mayor Karen Bass' home in 2022

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Two men who broke into the home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and stole two revolvers were each handed state prison terms Tuesday.

Patricio Munoz, 43, was sentenced to two years in prison, and Juan Espinoza, 25, was sentenced to 32 months behind bars.

The pair were each originally charged last year with a felony count of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm.

The burglary took place in September 2022 at Bass' Baldwin Vista home when she was a congresswoman and mayoral candidate. According to the complaint, the two guns taken from the home were .38-caliber revolvers.

"Everyone deserves to be safe in their home," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement announcing the charges. "Residential burglary is a violation of that safety in the most fundamental way. Gun thefts have increased since the pandemic began. Many of these stolen guns are then used to commit violent crimes."