LA mayoral candidates, Caruso, Bass, De Leon, make final push for votes before Tuesday's election

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The candidates for the Los Angeles mayor's race spent Sunday making campaign stops across town in a final push before Tuesday's California Primary election.Polls indicate the race to become L.A.'s next mayor will come down to a battle between Congresswoman Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso.Caruso has poured millions of dollars into his campaign and has been endorsed by Elon Musk and several Hollywood celebrities.As Tuesday's Primary election approaches, L.A. Councilmember Kevin de Leon believes he can win the support of undecided voters.De Leon crisscrossing the L.A. area. He visited a market in North Hollywood with Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian. It was one of the dozens of stops he plans to make between Sunday and Tuesday.De Leon says he's ignoring the polls and continuing to speak directly to community members.Bass also made the rounds Sunday on a double-decker bus, accompanied by former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.The congresswoman visited about 10 canvassing sites, and said she's going to continue working hard right up to the election.