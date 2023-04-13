Metro riders concerned for safety, want more security, after 3 stabbings occur within 1 week

Many Metro riders are concerned for their safety after three separate stabbings have taken place on the mass transit system within one week.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Many Metro riders are concerned for their safety and are calling for more security after three separate stabbings have taken place on the mass transit system within one week.

Last Thursday, two people were stabbed in separate incidents just hours apart from each other on the Red Line, and then a third person was stabbed on the Metro Blue Line in Long Beach on Wednesday.

One metro rider said the increase in crime is due to the number of people with severe mental problems who ride the Metro.

"Well, there's people on the metro who are homeless and they have mental illness," said Garritt Koeksh, a Metro rider. "I'm homeless as well, and I have mental illness too, but I've been attacked on the Metro several times."

Metro officials have said that violent crime, such as assaults and robberies, was up 24% last year compared to what the numbers looked like in 2021. Even more disturbing, Metro officials said there have been 21 deaths system wide so far this year, already equaling the number of deaths throughout the system for all of last year.

"One time, I was sitting there reading a book and somebody just swatted at me for no reason at all," said Koeksh. "So, you do not feel safe? No, not really, I carry things to protect myself."

Another Metro rider, Jose Mota, also said the Metro does not have enough security to deal with the homeless people who are making the system dangerous.

"So, what's been going on after Covid, there hasn't been enough security on the Metro," said Mota. "What's been going on is that there are many homeless people on the subway where they are drugged, taking up multiple seats. About two weeks ago, a gentleman had his cell phone stolen from his hand."

Riders who spoke to Eyewitness News said they want security increased two-fold, both at the stations and on the trains.