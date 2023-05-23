When Metro's Regional Connector opens June 16, riders will be able to travel from Azusa to Long Beach, East L.A. to Santa Monica all on one train.

Metro's new Regional Connector will allow riders to travel across LA County on 1 train

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Imagine being able to travel from one side of Southern California to the other on Metro trains without ever having to leave your seat.

That dream will become a reality June 16 when Metro's Regional Connector opens, taking people from Azusa to Long Beach, East L.A. to Santa Monica on one train.

"We will have the longest rail lines in the country, and it really makes the idea of wanting to try our system more accessible to people because people won't have to worry about missing a transfer or where do I go to connect to the next train. It's going to be seamless, and so much easier," said Stephanie Wiggins, Metro's CEO.

Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian said the new rail line will be more convenient, prompting more riders.

"It takes a bunch of pieces of our transit system and links them all together. So we have lots of light rail service coming into downtown, but they've all been stand alone. This should geometrically increase the number of people who are willing to take the system because there's so many more destinations they can reach from their local line," said Krekorian.

The train has taken almost a decade to complete, and will open alongside three new stations, all part of the regional connector: Little Tokyo/Arts district, Historic Broadway and Grand Avenue Arts/Bunker Hill.

A really impressive part of the Metro Regional Connector is the art work incorporated into each station, featuring contributions from over 180 local artists.

On the platform at the Little Tokyo/Arts District station, you have 14 panels from artist Audrey Chan that focus on the power and politics of place.

The train will also provide better access to downtown, where parking is expensive, if you can find it.

And, if you're concerned about Metro safety, the Metro Regional Connector could fix that too.

"The more people we have on the system. The more activated our stations are. The more people who are commuting and riding the system, the safer it's going to be," said Krekorian.