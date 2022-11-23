Los Angeles Mission serving 1,500 Thanksgiving meals on Skid Row

The L.A. Mission has been serving Thanksgiving meals on Skid Row for 84 years. This year, they continue to make a difference in the community by serving 1,500 meals to those in need, plus providing much needed services.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The L.A. Mission is holding its annual Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday on Skid Row. They are serving 1,500 meals and also providing much needed services to those in need.

The Los Angeles Mission is one of the nation's largest providers of services to homeless individuals. The establishment has been doing this for 84 years.

Volunteers were set to serve Thanksgiving meals to those on Skid Row from 11a.m. through 3 p.m. Wednesday. Meals will also be served on Thursday.

Every Thanksgiving, the Mission provides hot food and other basic necessities to the men, women and children currently living on Skid Row.

Those services include employment help, health care, mental health care, and even haircuts and beauty services, according to Troy Vaughn, the Mission's CEO.

Celebrities and influencers are expected to help throughout the event. Los Angeles County Sheriff-Elect Robert Luna also stopped by.

"At the end of the day, let's be judged by how many people we get off the streets and into housing, get them the health care the mental health care they need (and) the addiction services," he said.

