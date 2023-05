Ticket prices are going up at three of the Southland's most popular museums - the Natural History Museum, the La Brea Tar Pits and George C. Page Museum - starting in July.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ticket prices are going up at some of the Southland's most popular museums.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board voted to raise admission prices at the Natural History Museum, the La Brea Tar Pits and at the George C. Page Museum

Starting in July, adult general admission tickets will jump from $15 per person to $18.

The added revenue will bring in about a $1 million to help close the museum administration's operating deficit.