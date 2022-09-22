Narcan to be available at all K-12 LAUSD schools after recent teen drug overdoses

LAUSD is set to announce its plan to fight the opioid crisis after authorities said at least seven L.A. teenagers have overdosed on pills likely laced with fentanyl over the past month.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The anti-overdose medication Narcan will be made available to all K-12 schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District in the coming weeks, the district's superintendent announced Thursday.

Narcan will first be made available at high schools and middle schools, and the doses will also be provided to all school police officers.

The doses will be provided by the county Department of Public Health at no cost, according to a news release.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says the district will also embark on a wide-spread education campaign aimed at parents, and a peer-to-peer campaign to raise awareness among students of the dangers of fentanyl.

The announcement comes amid the recent fentanyl overdoses by students, including the death of a 15-year-old girl in a Hollywood high school.

