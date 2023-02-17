LAPD in standoff with murder suspect in North Hollywood neighborhood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are in a standoff with a murder suspect believed to be holed up in a home in a North Hollywood neighborhood Thursday evening.
LAPD says the suspect has been barricaded in a home in the 7200 block of Radford Avenue since around 2:30 p.m.
The suspect led police on a chase that ended near Elkwood Street and Radford and then ran into the home, LAPD says.
It's unknown if the suspect is armed, or if he ran into a home he is familiar with.
A SWAT team has responded to the scene.
