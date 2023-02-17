  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

LAPD in standoff with murder suspect in North Hollywood neighborhood

KABC logo
Friday, February 17, 2023 3:00AM
LAPD in standoff with murder suspect in North Hollywood
EMBED <>More Videos

Los Angeles police are in a standoff with a murder suspect believed to be holed up in a home in a North Hollywood neighborhood Thursday evening.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are in a standoff with a murder suspect believed to be holed up in a home in a North Hollywood neighborhood Thursday evening.

LAPD says the suspect has been barricaded in a home in the 7200 block of Radford Avenue since around 2:30 p.m.

The suspect led police on a chase that ended near Elkwood Street and Radford and then ran into the home, LAPD says.

It's unknown if the suspect is armed, or if he ran into a home he is familiar with.

A SWAT team has responded to the scene.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW