LAPD in standoff with murder suspect in North Hollywood neighborhood

Los Angeles police are in a standoff with a murder suspect believed to be holed up in a home in a North Hollywood neighborhood Thursday evening.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are in a standoff with a murder suspect believed to be holed up in a home in a North Hollywood neighborhood Thursday evening.

LAPD says the suspect has been barricaded in a home in the 7200 block of Radford Avenue since around 2:30 p.m.

The suspect led police on a chase that ended near Elkwood Street and Radford and then ran into the home, LAPD says.

It's unknown if the suspect is armed, or if he ran into a home he is familiar with.

A SWAT team has responded to the scene.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.