Suspect barricades inside home after stabbing 1, hitting another with cast iron skillet, LAPD says

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect has barricaded themselves inside their home and has poured oil or gasoline in the garage after a domestic incident where they allegedly stabbed a person and hit another with a cast iron skillet.

Blood could be seen on the sidewalk when AIR7HD flew over the scene where three people were taken to the hospital following a domestic altercation.

Police were called around 5 p.m. to the home on Salt Lake Place in Northridge.

The LAPD has set up a crime scene and called in the SWAT Team.

The suspect is known to have mental illness and the home has many weapons, according to the LAPD.

Fire crews have been called to the scene as well.

At least two of the victims appear to be middle-aged, a male and a female.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details later.