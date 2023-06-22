Police hope newly-released security video will help them capture seven masked burglars who broke into several Northridge shops last week.

Surveillance video gives new angle of mob-style burglary targeting Northridge strip mall

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police hope newly-released security video will help them capture seven masked burglars who broke into several Northridge shops last week.

Video showed the vandals smashing their way through the glass doors of one the businesses there.

They targeted an ATM, cash registers, safes and merchandise at the store.

Eyewitness News reported last week that a mob-style burglary had targeted several businesses, including the Modern Barber Room, where the thieves also targeted an ATM there, as well as barbers' equipment.

The mob was also caught on video taking off in four different cars, including two white sedans, a dark sedan and a dark SUV.

Anyone with information should call the LAPD Devonshire station.