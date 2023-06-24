WATCH LIVE

Rooftop fire erupts at Target store in Northridge, damaging array of solar panels

City News Service
Saturday, June 24, 2023 11:38PM
A fire on the roof a Target store in Northridge damaged an array of solar panels on the one-story commercial building, authorities said.

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A fire on the roof a Target store in Northridge on Saturday morning damaged an array of solar panels on the one-story commercial building, authorities said.

Firefighters dispatched at 11:24 a.m. to 8999 N. Balboa Blvd. had the blaze out at 11:45 a.m., according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"The fire does not appear to have penetrated through the roof into the attic/structure," she added.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

