LAPD motorcycle officer hit by suspect driving reported stolen vehicle in Panorama City

Two suspects involved were arrested just a few blocks away, according to police.

Friday, July 14, 2023 12:15AM
LAPD motorcycle officer struck by suspect in reported stolen vehicle
A Los Angeles police officer on a motorcycle was reportedly hit by a driver accused of stealing a vehicle in Panorama City.

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles police officer on a motorcycle was reportedly hit by a driver accused of stealing a vehicle in Panorama City.

It happened Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Community Street and Noble Avenue.

AIR7 HD was above the scene and captured the officer being loaded into an ambulance. Police said the officer was conscious was able to call for help. He's was sent to a nearby hospital shortly after.

Two suspects involved were arrested just a few blocks away, according to police. It's unclear if they are linked to any other crimes.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

