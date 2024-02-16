Shots fired at LAPD officers while responding to domestic violence call in Pacoima; 1 injured

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Shots were fired at Los Angeles police officers Friday morning while they were responding to a domestic violence call in Pacoima, leaving one of them injured.

The incident occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 13000 block of Paxton Street.

Authorities say one officer was shot in the hand, and their condition is unknown.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the shooting but Eyewitness News learned one person was taken into custody.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as streets will likely be impacted for several hours due to the investigation.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.