Calls to defund, replace police grow amid march in Downtown Los Angeles

A march set out Tuesday morning from Miguel Contreras Learning Complex near downtown Los Angeles to school district headquarters.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles City Councilman Herb Wesson says he and Council President Nury Martinez are introducing a motion on Tuesday "to replace LAPD officers with unarmed non-law enforcement agencies who will be responsible for responding to non-violent calls for service.''

He says he agrees with backers of the People's Budget LA, saying "we need to reimagine public safety in the 21st century. One which reduces the need for armed police presence, especially when the situation does not necessarily require it.

There have been growing calls to defund police departments following the death of George Floyd.

Within the group, students and educators are asking the second largest school district in the U.S. to take funds from the school police budget and use that for more resources.

According to an ABC7 analysis of data from the U.S. Department of Education released in 2018, about 50 schools within LAUSD have at least one police officer, but no counselor.

Over 100 schools have police but are lacking at least one of the following: a counselor, nurse, psychologist or social worker.

The marchers told ABC7 they want to change that.

LA City Council to meet to discuss LAPD budget cuts amid calls to 'defund the police'
The Los Angeles City Council is expected to meet Tuesday to discuss a proposal to slash $100 million to $150 million from the Los Angeles Police Department's proposed 2020-2021 budget.

