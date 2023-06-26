New body camera video released by police shows a suspect leading officers on a wild foot chase in South Los Angeles last month before shots were fired.

New LAPD bodycam video shows suspect leading officers on foot chase in South LA before shooting

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New body camera video released by police shows a suspect leading officers on a wild foot chase in South Los Angeles last month before shots were fired.

It happened on the night of May 26 when officers with LAPD's Division Gang Enforcement Detail (GED) were patrolling the area near 76th Place and Wadsworth Avenue for gang activity.

According to police, officers saw a man, who was identified as Genhgis Stevenson, clutching his waistband. He was believed to be armed.

"The officers attempted to conduct a pedestrian stop on Stevenson and a short foot pursuit ensued," police said in a statement.

Video posted on LAPD's YouTube page shows an officer chasing Stevenson down the street.

Seconds later, Stevenson trips over what appears to be a recycling bin and falls to the ground. According to police, that's when Stevenson pointed a gun at one of the officers and the shooting unfolded.

Stevenson then tossed his gun under a nearby parked car and remained on the ground as officers surrounded him, police said.

"Stay right there! Do not move!" an officer is heard yelling.

"I don't have nothing!" Stevenson replies as he is on the ground.

"I don't have ... look at my hands!" Stevenson continues.

Stevenson then rolls over on his back with his hands up.

"Why are you on me?" he asks. "I don't have nothing!"

Officers ultimately place Stevenson in handcuffs.

Police said a loaded Taurus PT-111 semi-automatic pistol was recovered from the scene. No officers or bystanders were injured. Stevenson was not struck.

The investigation will be reviewed by the Chief of Police, the Board of Police Commissioners, and the Office of the Inspector General.