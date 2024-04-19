LAPD offering $25K reward in street takeover hit-and-run crash that injured woman

The Los Angeles Police Department says the driver involved in a felony hit-and-run last weekend was doing donuts when they lost control of their vehicle, hit at least one pedestrian and fled the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department says the driver involved in a felony hit-and-run last weekend was doing donuts when they lost control of their vehicle, hit at least one pedestrian and fled the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department says the driver involved in a felony hit-and-run last weekend was doing donuts when they lost control of their vehicle, hit at least one pedestrian and fled the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department says the driver involved in a felony hit-and-run last weekend was doing donuts when they lost control of their vehicle, hit at least one pedestrian and fled the scene.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department says the driver involved in a felony hit-and-run last weekend was doing donuts when they lost control of their vehicle, hit at least one pedestrian and fled the scene.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to the identity, arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the hit-and-run.

The LAPD South Traffic Division is also asking for the public's help to identify a young woman who they believe was seriously hurt. They're still trying to figure out if she's alive.

No hospitals in the area have reported that they've admitted young women with what appears to be serious head injuries.

"We've checked in with the coroner's office, our missing persons, I think these guys even tried using some facial recognition software to try and identify this person, and so far, we've struck out everywhere," said LAPD Det. Ryan Moreno.

The incident happened on April 13 at the intersection of Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street, according to police. Investigators said an Infinity G37 was "conducting dangerous maneuvers known as donuts," lost control, and hit the victim causing her to collide with the roadway.

The victim was seen bleeding from the head area and appeared to be unconscious.

While the suspect fled, bystanders nearby picked up the pedestrian and transported her away from the scene, police said.

It's been a deadly week for LAPD's South Traffic Division. At least seven people have been killed in the past seven days in vehicle-related crashes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Moreno at (424) 298-7898. Those wishing to remain anonymous can do so through Crime Stoppers.