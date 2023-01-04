Officers shoot, kill man allegedly armed with sharp object in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed with a sharp object.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the 2700 block of Central Avenue in South L.A., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police responded to a report of a man throwing "hard objects" at passing vehicles, LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said during a press conference.

Officers approached the man, who was allegedly holding a sharp metal object about a foot long. Muniz described the object as "potentially a stabbing instrument."

Muniz said the man refused to drop the object despite numerous commands, and at some point, police opened fire. Authorities say all the officers were wearing body cameras.

"The individual was struck by gunfire by officers responding. They rendered aid and an ambulance did transport that individual," Muniz said.

The man, believed to be in his late 20s, was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m.

Police are looking for more witnesses and surveillance video.