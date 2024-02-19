Los Angeles has already fixed more than 4,000 potholes this winter

The ground is already well saturated, so additional rainfall is expected to open up more cracks and holes in the city's streets, in addition to the possibility of mudslides and power outages.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The city of Los Angeles has fixed more than 4,000 potholes after this winter's heavy storms and officials are preparing for more damage from this week's new round of rain.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, along with Public Works and other city departments are mobilizing to ensure the safety of Angelenos.

"We have been working diligently to recover from the storm that hit us earlier this month by covering potholes, protecting saturated land and more," Mayor Karen Bass said. "Now, we must remain prepared for the additional rainfall coming to Los Angeles in the coming days."