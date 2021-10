DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An underground electrical vault exploded in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, sending flames and sparks into the sky and knocking out power for thousands of Angelenos.The explosion happened just before 9 p.m in the area of Margo Street and Pico Boulevard.Officials say about 7,000 power customers were affected in the neighborhoods of Echo Park, Silverlake and East Hollywood.City power crews were working to restore the electricity.