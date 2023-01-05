Drivers urged to stay off roads as storm soaks Southern California

A powerful storm drenched Southern California in rain Thursday morning, and Caltrans officials urged drivers to stay off the roads if possible.

The rain started Wednesday morning and turned heavy by Thursday morning, which was expected to be the peak intensity of the storm.

In order to deliver that message, Caltrans officials used freeway signs statewide that said: "Severe weather, avoid travel until Thursday night."

One of the main concerns was street flooding, which proved to be a reality as the bulk of the storm came down.

Eyewitness News came across intense flooding at the intersection of Tujunga Avenue and Saticoy Street in Sun Valley Thursday morning. One car was seen stuck in flood waters in that area.

"Slow down. Unfortunately, too many people think that they can drive like they normally would when it's dry outside and that leads to so many crashes," Doug Shupe, with the Auto Club of Southern California. "Slow down and give yourself extra space betwen your vehicle and other vehicles.

"On wet pavement, a vehicle needs 2-3 times more stopping distance than on dry pavement. What happens is, people follow too closeley to other cars, they're going too fast for the conditions. They need to break and then that leads to hydroplaning and then crashes."

Caltrans officials had cleared a section of SR-2 in the Angeles National Forest below State Route 39, but drivers were advised to check Quickmap.dot.ca.gov for chain requirements.

In Los Angeles, Laurel Canyon Boulevard was closed Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon so that officials could place barriers and make other preparations for possible flooding.

A flood watch has been issued for much of the region, especially areas still recovering from wildfires.

A high wind watch has also been issued for Ventura County through early Thursday morning.

Conditions are expected to dry out by Thursday night, continuing into Friday. A series of "weak disturbances'' are anticipated over the weekend, but "there will likely be drier and less cloudy intervals in between the clouds and rain,'' forecasters said.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will remain about six degrees cooler than normal through the weekend.

With rain falling, Los Angeles County health officials issued their standard warning for people to avoid entering ocean water near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers. An ocean water quality rain advisory will be in effect until at least 7 a.m. Friday.

Health officials noted that stormwater runoff that reaches the ocean can carry bacteria, chemicals, debris trash and other health hazards. People who come in contact with impacted water in the ocean could become ill, health officials said.

More rain was in the forecast early next week, with a chance of showers Sunday through Tuesday, according to the NWS.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.