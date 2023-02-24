Evacuation warnings were issued for parts of Ventura County as a major storm brought heavy rain and the threat of possible flash flooding.

Here's how much rain has fallen so far in SoCal and what we're expecting

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The storm hitting Southern California this week is expected to drop 3-4 inches of rain in many areas around Los Angeles - and as much as 7 inches in the foothills.

Flooding is possible throughout the region, especially in recent burn areas.

The storm began moving in Thursday and was near its full force by Friday morning. It was expected to continue through the evening and into Saturday. After that the region will get a respite of about two days before a new storm system starts moving in.

Ventura County and the San Fernando Valley were getting about half an inch of rain per hour Friday morning. Some of those areas can expect 3-4 inches by the time the current storm is finished.

According to the National Weather Service, here's how much rain and snow has fallen around the region as of midday Friday:

Rainfall totals (inches)

Downtown LA: 0.89

Beverly Hills: 1.48

Woodland Hills: 2.62

Pasadena: 1.41

Newhall: 1.93

Oxnard: 1.2

Thousand Oaks: 1.66

Lompoc: 4.05

Snowfall totals (inches):

Mount Pinos: 12

Mountain High: 16

Tejon Pass: 10