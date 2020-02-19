Society

Black History Month: Rams executives inspire students at Charles Drew University

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams are the most diverse front office in the NFL.

It seems fitting they would lock arms with Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science, the second most diverse private college in the country.

"You hire people you are familiar with, that look like you and live in your neighborhood, but when it comes to diversity, you have to be intentional and the Rams have demonstrated that," said Rams Senior Director of Communications Artis Twyman.

Tuesday's panel discussion during Black History Month is part of their "Unlock the Game Campaign."

"It's so awesome to be able to pay it forward," said Reggie Scott, director of sports medicine and performance.

Scott said it's humbling to have a platform to give hope.

In 1946, the Rams made history by making Kenny Washington the first black player drafted after a 12-year ban. It's a message that still stands strong in the hearts of Rams administrators.

"I wear it as a badge of pride. What a lot of people don't know, this happened before Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in baseball," Twyman said.

One student asked the panel, with racial profiling today, one sentence you would say to help him and his fellow brother.

"The one word is belief," said Rams director of player engagement Jacques McClendon. "There's a lot of things that are going to come around and bog you down and wear you down, but you've got to keep the belief," he added.

On Tuesday, seeing was believing.
