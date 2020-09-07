Food & Drink

Randy's Donuts giving away free Rams doughnuts in celebration of season opener at new SoFi Stadium

In celebration of SoFi Stadium opening, Randy's Donuts will be offering a free Rams doughnut to everyone who visits its Inglewood location during Monday's giveaway.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- In celebration of SoFi Stadium opening, Randy's Donuts will be offering a free Rams doughnut to everyone who visits its Inglewood location on Monday.

The doughnut giveaway -- ahead of the Ram's season opener on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Dallas Cowboys -- runs from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Randy's Donuts will once again be transformed into L.A. Rams Donuts.

RELATED: Randy's Donuts gets makeover with Los Angeles Rams yellow ahead of Super Bowl

The shop is located at 805 W. Manchester Blvd.

The iconic giant doughnut sign for Randy's Donuts transformed was decked out in Rams yellow ahead of the team's appearance in Super Bowl 53 in 2019.

The doughnut shop even made special donuts, with icing in the Rams blue and gold.
