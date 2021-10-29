sweepstakes

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Rams vs Titans at SoFi Stadium!

ABC7 is giving you a chance to win tickets to see the LA Rams!
Winners will receive a pair of tickets to SoFi Stadium to see the LA Rams play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

To obtain the "SECRET CODE," viewers should watch Eyewitness News on ABC7 between 5pm PT and 6pm PT on Monday, November 1, 2021 thru Friday, November 5, 2021.

Each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period from 5pm PT to 6:30pm PT you may enter the "SECRET CODE" in the link below.

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.

https://www.therams.com/tickets/

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles ramssweepstakes rulessweepstakes
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
SWEEPSTAKES
Localish LA Sweepstakes
Enter for your chance to win 4 tickets to Cirque du Soleil OVO!
Enter for your chance to win 4 tickets to Disney on Ice!
Enter for your chance to win a pair of Rams tickets!
TOP STORIES
Father of 3 fatally shot during Covina burglary; 1 person in custody
SoCal seeing rain that's expected to linger through Christmas
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County doubles in one day
Critics Choice Awards ceremony postponed due to COVID-19
Nearly 40K bunk beds recalled after 2-year-old's death
Supporters rally for Colorado trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash
5 Freeway: Crash causes big rig to flip over near Newhall Pass
Show More
Newsom lays out new actions to slow spread of COVID
Monrovia park braces for more potential damage with storm coming
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
LA County re-establishes $10K reward in Mitrice Richardson case
Mystery donor sends box filled with $180K in cash to NY college
More TOP STORIES News