Rams host special football clinic for kids to kick off Native American Heritage Month

The football camp was held in honor of Native American Heritage Month in partnership with a group called United American Indian Involvement.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When you're a kid and learning how to play football, you usually look up to your coaches for advice, but dozens of children recently got special insight on the game from the professionals themselves.

In this edition of "All Good News," Eyewitness News reporter Tony Cabrera shows how the Los Angeles Rams are inspiring children on the field.

Most of the children who participated were a part of Southern California's Native American community.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to share with this diverse population of L.A., our heritage," said Ramon Enriquez with United American Indian Involvement. "People don't know that L.A. has one of the largest Indian populations in the country."

Enriquez hopes events like this will help shift the children toward a better future.

"A lot of times, these kids right here are at risk for a lot of different things, different health-related issues, issues of substance abuse, alcohol abuse, violence in the home," he said.

