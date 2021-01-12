LA wants to cut red tape to make outdoor dining easier for restaurants

Even before the pandemic, a lot of those who sought to open restaurants or bars complained legitimately about a lot of red tape and delays that they had in obtaining approvals, and a variety of unnecessary outdated requirements,'' Councilman Bob Blumenfield said.
"In order to promote economic recovery and ensure a vital Los Angeles economy for years to come, I introduced a motion to have the economic and workforce development departments with various city departments...develop a set of recommendations to streamline city policies,'' he said.
Restaurants throughout the region are closed for in-person dining, whether indoor or outdoor, under the state's current stay-at-home orders.
The measures include:
"I think there is no time like the present to take a good long look at what we can do to help this economy rev up very quickly once the pandemic eases and comes to an end,'' Councilman Mitch O'Farrell said. "I would also like to involve the sometimes over -- I think over-active and somewhat draconian -- health department rules as it relates to restaurants and getting restaurants open and inspected and open for business, as well.''
