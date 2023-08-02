Shocking video showing a group of men stealing from a Gucci store in Century City has sparked serious concern among business owners, shoppers and law enforcement.

From Gucci to jewelry, recent string of retail thefts across SoCal prompts concern

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Shocking video showing a group of men stealing from a Gucci store in Century City has sparked serious concern among business owners, shoppers and law enforcement.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Monday at the Westfield Century City mall. The video, which was posted on the Citizen app, shows the men rushing out of the store with several luxury bags and suitcases.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the group involved nine people.

On the same day in Irvine, surveillance cameras caught three suspects rush into the Jewels By Alan jewelry store.

READ MORE | Violent smash-and-grab wipes out OC jewelry store in a minute

The thieves, who were wearing all black and had their faces covered, used hammers to shatter the glass displays. Two women who were in the store shopping immediately hit the ground.

"I'm numb," said the store's owner Alan. "I am absolutely numb trying to figure out what's our next step."

Irvine police Sgt. Karie Davies estimates the robbers got away with more than $900,000 in jewelry.

"It kind of just shows you the mentality that they either don't think they're going to get caught or they don't care if they get caught," Davies said.

The National Retail Federation notes that three of the top 10 cities for retail crime are in California, with Los Angeles taking the top spot.

Anyone with information on either of these cases is urged to contact authorities.