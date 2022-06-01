Police responding to reports of shooting at Grant High School in Van Nuys

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are surrounding the campus of Grant High School in Van Nuys after receiving reports of a shooting Wednesday afternoon.According to authorities, one person was treated on the scene, though details surrounding their injuries were not immediately available.It's also unclear if the person was a student.AIR7 HD video showed at least six police vehicles blocking the area near the 13000 block of Oxnard Street as officers continued their investigation.According to the Los Angeles School Police Department, the incident occurred during dismissal.A suspect - who reportedly fled - was seen driving a green Honda Accord.It's unclear if the suspect is a student of the school.