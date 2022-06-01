gun laws

Police responding to reports of shooting at Grant High School in Van Nuys

Authorities say one person was treated on the scene, though details surrounding their injuries were not immediately available.
EMBED <>More Videos

Police responding to reports of shooting at Grant HS in Van Nuys

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are surrounding the campus of Grant High School in Van Nuys after receiving reports of a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, one person was treated on the scene, though details surrounding their injuries were not immediately available.

It's also unclear if the person was a student.

AIR7 HD video showed at least six police vehicles blocking the area near the 13000 block of Oxnard Street as officers continued their investigation.

According to the Los Angeles School Police Department, the incident occurred during dismissal.

A suspect - who reportedly fled - was seen driving a green Honda Accord.

It's unclear if the suspect is a student of the school.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countyvan nuyslos angelesschool shootinglos angeles police departmenthigh schoolshootingschool violencegun lawsstudent safetyviolenceinvestigationgunsinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
GUN LAWS
Canada to cap the market for handguns with new law
NRA convention in Texas: Thousands protest following school shooting
San Antonio artist creates memorial for Uvalde victims
CA 'red flag' law can temporarily seize guns if someone makes threat
TOP STORIES
Jury sides with Depp on lawsuit, Heard on counterclaim
Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting President Reagan
Colton woman finds $36K in couch acquired through Craigslist
JPMorgan Chase CEO warns an economic 'hurricane' is on the way
New outdoor watering restrictions take effect in LA
Corona boy stabbed in knee with pencil at school, mother says
3 suspects brazenly steal beauty products at Cerritos mall: video
Show More
Both pilots allegedly fall asleep on flight from NYC to Rome
Sheryl Sandberg, longtime No. 2 exec at Facebook, steps down
SoCal couple arrested for alleged abuse, torture of family members
Instagram will share local Amber Alerts to find missing children
Riders stuck upside-down at Pennsylvania park
More TOP STORIES News