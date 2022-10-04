LA housing authority to open Section 8 waiting list lottery for first time in 5 years

Low-income individuals and families are eligible for the Section 8 program, which pays a portion of rent directly to landlords.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mayor Eric Garcetti and housing officials are set to discuss the opening of the waiting list lottery for Section 8 housing vouchers on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Online registration will begin at 6 a.m. Oct. 17 and end at 5 p.m. Oct. 30.

The Section 8 waiting list has been closed since 2017 and more than 365,000 applications are expected to come in this year.

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles currently administers more than 51,300 vouchers.

For more information, visit HACLA's website.