$80,000 a year considered 'low-income' in Orange County, state report says

New state income limits, which guide affordable housing policies, are increasing in almost every county.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The California Department of Housing and Community Development released new income limits this month, and they increased in most counties.

These limits are calculated annually based on federal guidelines and are used to determine eligibility for things like affordable housing programs.

Southern California

In Orange County, one-person households making less than $80,000 a year are considered low-income, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

That's up from just under $76,000 last year, and puts Orange County as the most expensive of the Southern California counties.

In Ventura County, it's a little over $74,000 and in Los Angeles County, it's just under $71,000.

The Inland Empire counties have the lowest limits at about $52,000, but are still up from last year's limits.

The Bay Area

Three Bay Area counties top the list of low-income limits, statewide.

Single-person households in San Francisco County, Marin County and San Mateo County who make $104,000 a year are considered low-income.

However, these limits are the same as last year's.

The Central Valley

Counties like Fresno, Tulare, Kings, and Mariposa all have the same income limits for single-person households at about $46,000 a year considered low-income. These limits are up about $2,600 from last year.

These income limits are also dependent on the number of people in each household.

For example, while a single-person household in Orange County is considered low-income at about $80,000 a year, a four-person household has a nearly $115,000 limit.

Our table below shows the annual income that is considered low-income in each county in California from 2022 to 2023 for different household sizes.

The California Department of Housing and Community Development also calculates other income levels like "extremely low-income" and "moderate income."

Income limits are based on annual income before any payroll deductions, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.