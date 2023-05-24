The CHP chased a car at high-speeds through Los Angeles Tuesday night. The suspects stopped in South L.A. and got out of the car, fleeing on foot into a residence.

High-speed CHP chase of car with no license plates ends with 5 suspects fleeing into South LA home

The pursuit began when officers tried to pull over a car with no license plates driving northbound down the 605 Freeway.

The car took off and led CHP officers through multiple freeways.

Eventually, the car got off the 110 Freeway near Gage Avenue and drove to 61st Street near South Broadway, where they got out and ran into a residence.

The CHP are now setting up outside the home.

No arrests have been made so far, and it is unclear what the suspects' relationship is to the home they entered.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details later.

