Multiple people shot outside strip mall in Valley Glen; at least 1 dead

VALLEY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shooting reported around 10 p.m. Monday has left at least one person dead in the parking lot of a strip mall in Valley Glen.

A dead body remained at the scene when AIR7HD arrived overhead.

Eyewitness News also saw two cars that had collided in the parking lot, one of them with bullet holes in the windshield on the driver's side.

Two others were taken to the hospital. There conditions are unknown at this time.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Avenue.

LAPD homicide and robbery investigators are on scene and a massive investigation is underway.