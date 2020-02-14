Clouds and cooler temperatures remain in SoCal on Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see more May Gray throughout the week, as clouds keep conditions cool.

Mornings will start out cloudy all week with temperatures reaching the 60s and 70s - and a dip on Friday with a chance of drizzle.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Tuesday can expect some clouds in the morning, clearing by afternoon to see a high of 70 degrees. Conditions will remain similar through the weekend, except for a drop by several degrees on Friday.

The valleys and Inland Empire on Tuesday will see morning clouds, with afternoon temperatures reaching about 75.

Beaches on Tuesday will be cloudy with a high of 64 by afternoon.

The mountains will be cool with a high of 64.

Deserts will reach a high of 83 degrees with sunshine and some wind gusts.

