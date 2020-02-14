Will SoCal see rain on New Year's Eve? Here's what's in store

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A storm system that doused Southern California with rain Saturday could bring some showers on New Year's Eve.

Light to moderate rain could pop up sometime Sunday afternoon but the system may be headed a bit further south that it could avoid the Los Angeles area. However, you still might want to pack your umbrella.

Conditions should clear up by New Year's Day in time for the Rose Parade. Another system, however, is expected to roll into Southern California sometime Wednesday, and that's expected to bring even more rain.

Here's what the temperatures will look like:

Los Angeles and Orange counties will likely see those light showers sometime in the afternoon Sunday amid temps in the low 60s.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 59 degrees.

A high surf warning is in effect until 2 a.m. Monday as beach communities will likely see big surf, with 10-15 foot waves on Sunday.

Mountains will be cloudy and cold Sunday, with a high of 43 and a few inches of snow at elevations over 5,500 feet.

Deserts can expect a high of 55 with some evening showers.

