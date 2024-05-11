Hollywood businesses set up garden beds, planters along sidewalk to clear homeless encampments

It's an expensive fix that businesses like Sunset Sound recording studio believe is worth the money.

"We're not trying to displace anybody, we just need to get into our facility," said producer Drew Dempsey with Sunset Sound. "This is a private studio, and you can't even walk in because there are tents all through here."

"We're not trying to displace anybody, we just need to get into our facility," said producer Drew Dempsey with Sunset Sound. "This is a private studio, and you can't even walk in because there are tents all through here."

"We're not trying to displace anybody, we just need to get into our facility," said producer Drew Dempsey with Sunset Sound. "This is a private studio, and you can't even walk in because there are tents all through here."

"We're not trying to displace anybody, we just need to get into our facility," said producer Drew Dempsey with Sunset Sound. "This is a private studio, and you can't even walk in because there are tents all through here."

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- When you walk around the famous Sunset Sound recording studio in Hollywood, you can hardly navigate through the sidewalks.

Recently, however, the area near the entrance is mostly clear of a homeless encampment, thanks to new garden beds and planters.

Each were purposefully placed to make it harder for people to place tents in the area. It's an expensive fix that businesses like Sunset Sound believe is worth the money.

"We're not trying to displace anybody, we just need to get into our facility," said producer Drew Dempsey. "This is a private studio, and you can't even walk in because there are tents all through here."

There are now multiple garden beds and planters set up outside several different businesses on Sunset Boulevard, and people who live around the area have taken notice.

"Sometimes, I have to walk on the street to get around it, now it's just cleared out, but this one is very obvious to me," said Nicholas Almanza.

Sunset Sound, in particular, has endured ongoing issues with the ever-present homeless encampment right outside their studio.

In February, the studio was burglarized. Thieves broke in and stole their blank checks, forcing the business to cancel those accounts. In the last year, the building has been set on fire twice.

Some of the most famous musicians have recorded at Sunset Sound in Hollywood, but studio executives say an uptick in homelessness in the area may put them out of business.

"When Miley Cyrus or Taylor Swift come in or Elton John ... that means the world to us, but to be attacked or see nudity or crime, that's not conducive to being creative or feeling safe," said Dempsey.

Dempsey said one young woman, who said it was her dream job to work at Sunset Sound, recently quit because she didn't feel safe on these streets after dark.

Business owners said they're frustrated the city isn't doing more, so they're taking matters into their own hands.

Those who live nearby appreciate the delicate balance in this never ending battle.

"I understand the business view, you pay a lot for any space or land, so you want it clean and inviting to your customers, but then again, it's inevitable. You're going to find homelessness everywhere here," said Almanza.

Eyewitness News reached out to city officials for a comment on the placement of the planters but has not received a response.