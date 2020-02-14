SoCal to see sunny and breezy conditions

Some areas of Southern California will see breezy conditions Sunday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a sunny and breezy Sunday, and there is a chance of rain in the seven-day forecast.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be sunny and breezy Sunday with a high of 72, while the valleys and the Inland Empire will see a high of 67 degrees and a low of 46 degrees.

A chance of drizzle or showers starts on Wednesday in the Southland, and that chance of rain will continue into next weekend.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings



Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.

Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts

Los Angeles / Orange County Weather Forecast

Valleys and Inland Empire

Beaches

Mountains

Deserts