Not done yet: SoCal prepares for several more days of frigid temps

"It's going to stay cold and windy all the way through this weekend," said Dr. Ariel Cohen with NWS in Oxnard.

Another freeze warning will be in effect between midnight and 10 a.m. Wednesday in Calabasas and Agoura Hills, where temperatures expected to dip to at least 31 degrees, forecasters said.

Another freeze warning will be in effect between midnight and 10 a.m. Wednesday in Calabasas and Agoura Hills, where temperatures expected to dip to at least 31 degrees, forecasters said.

Another freeze warning will be in effect between midnight and 10 a.m. Wednesday in Calabasas and Agoura Hills, where temperatures expected to dip to at least 31 degrees, forecasters said.

Another freeze warning will be in effect between midnight and 10 a.m. Wednesday in Calabasas and Agoura Hills, where temperatures expected to dip to at least 31 degrees, forecasters said.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Bundle up, Southern California!

It's going to be a blustery few days as gusty winds are expected to push through the region Wednesday, and many residents are getting ready.

A cold snap continued to drive temperatures to sub-freezing levels in some areas Tuesday, with more cold and windy weather still to come.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature fell to the mid-20s in Lancaster and Palmdale, while dipping into the low 30s in Woodland Hills and upper 30s in areas including Burbank, Northridge, Chatsworth, Van Nuys and Saugus.

Most coastal areas experienced overnight temperatures in the mid-40s, with Los Angeles International Airport falling to 44 degrees. The chilly conditions are expected to continue for a few more days.

"It's going to stay cold and windy all the way through this weekend," said Dr. Ariel Cohen with NWS in Oxnard, which issued a freeze warning for Calabasas and Agoura Hills between midnight and 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Those areas will also be under a wind advisory from 4 p.m. Wednesday until noon Thursday, with gusts of up to 40 mph possible.

Cohen said when the sun goes down and the temperatures follow, it's time to pull out the hats, gloves and other cold weather gear.

"We need to be extra cautious, wear multiple layers of clothes to avoid hypothermia. Stay indoors, if at all possible," he said.

A wind advisory will be in place until 4 p.m. Wednesday along the 5 Freeway corridor in the northern reaches of the county, with gusts of up to 55 mph anticipated. A winter storm warning will also be in effect in the corridor from 4 p.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday, with light to moderate snow that could potentially accumulate 2 to 5 inches, including along the Grapevine, where travel "could be very hazardous.''

A wind advisory will also be in place until 4 p.m. Wednesday in the western Antelope Valley Foothills, followed immediately by a more serious high wind warning, with forecasters saying winds could gust up to 70 mph, along with some isolated gusts possibly hitting 80 mph.

The Antelope Valley as a whole will be under a high wind warning from 4 p.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday, with gusts up to 65 mph possible. The same warning will affect Catalina Island, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational area, Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Mountains, the 14 Freeway corridor and the eastern Antelope Valley Foothills, where isolated gusts of up to 80 mph are also possible, forecasters said.

In the San Gabriel Valley, Palos Verdes Hills and L.A. coastal and inland areas, including downtown Los Angeles, a wind advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday, with northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph expected, along with gusts up to 50 mph.

In Orange County, wind advisories will be in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday, with most areas potentially receiving winds gusting to 40 mph, and slightly higher along the coast.

"Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines,'' according to the NWS. "Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.''

A high surf advisory will be in effect in Orange County from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday, with waves possibly reaching as high as 11 feet.

Los Angeles County beaches will be under a high surf advisory from 3 p.m. Wednesday through 3 p.m. Thursday.

Coastal flood advisories will be in effect in both Los Angeles and Orange counties from 4 a.m. through noon on Thursday.

City News Service contributed to this report.