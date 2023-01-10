SoCal weather: What to know on rainfall totals, road closures and flash flood warnings

As the latest storm batters Southern California, here's what to know about rainfall totals, road closures and conditions to keep you and your family safe.

Rainfall totals

The powerful storm dumped more than 10 inches of rain in some areas overnight, with the bulk falling in Ventura County.

As of early Tuesday morning, roughly 6 inches of rain had fallen in Porter Ranch and Woodland Hills, while about 5 inches fell in Bel Air and Beverly Hills. More than 4 inches fell on Alhambra, Pasadena, Castaic and Newhall as of 4 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Mountain areas received far more rain, with Warm Springs recording 8 inches of rain by 4 a.m. More than 7 inches fell in the Sepulveda Canyon.

According to the California Nevada River Forecast Center, the Hollywood Reservoir has already received over five inches of rain over the past 24 hours. Get the latest updates on rain totals here.

Road closures

- The 101 Freeway is closed in Carpinteria between State Route 150, all the way to Cabrillo Boulevard near Santa Barbara due to flooding on the roadway.

- All roads in the Sepulveda Basin area are closed due to flooding.

- A mudslide involving a large boulder prompted closure of Malibu Canyon Road in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu, according to Los Angeles County Public Works. The roadway was closed between Civic Center and Piuma Way, just north of the tunnel.

- Flooding affected freeway travel on the region's freeways. All lanes of the northbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway were closed at Lankershim Boulevard in Sun Valley.

- In Alhambra, the westbound 10 Freeway connectors to the northbound and southbound 710 Freeway were closed, according to Caltrans.

- Caltrans reported downed trees and overflowing river water caused by mudslides forced the closure of Topanga Canyon Road between Pacific Coast Highway and Mulholland Highway.

Get the latest updates on closures due to flooding, snow and mudflow here.

Flash flood warnings

Flood advisories, high wind warnings and high surf are in effect for large portions of Southern California.

Flash flood alerts and watches were in effect in parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties, with forecasters warning of continued possibilities of flooding along the Los Angeles County coast and in mountains, downtown Los Angeles, the San Fernando, Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and Antelope valleys and inland areas including Hollywood, Compton, Long Beach, Pomona, Downey, Norwalk, East Los Angeles, Culver City, Lakewood and Beverly Hills.

A flood watch also was in effect in Orange County's coastal areas, inland areas including Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton and Mission Viejo, and the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills.

For more information about your specific area, visit our ABC7 weather alerts page.