$200 million judgment for family of young musician killed in DUI crash in West Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Eyewitness News first spoke with the Benardout family weeks after their son and brother, Noah was killed.

"Every day feels like yesterday and it always will. Noah was amazing human being," said Noah's mother Marie Benardout.

A judge has now ordered the driver, Jacob D. Gralitzer, to pay the family $200 million.

"We're standing here today with this landmark judgment and we hope that we can prevent other families like ourselves from going through this life sentence of pain and misery that we now have to endure," said Benardout.

Noah was about to sign a record deal and release an EP when he was killed.

"He'd worked towards a goal of being a pop star from the age of seven. He had incredible musical talent," said his father Marc Benardout.

Gralitzer pleaded no contest in the criminal case and was sentenced to four years in prison. Noah's family and attorneys say there was no accountability.

"I think, especially with the amount of time that he actually did serve. He only served seven weeks in prison before he was moved to a rehabilitation center. So, I don't think personally, in that time, that anyone could really realize the residual to their actions," said Lily Benardout, Noah's younger sister.

"In total, he's spending less than a third of his sentence in the Corrections Department," said attorney Spencer Lucas.

The Benardouts said they would continue doing what they can to prevent more tragedies.

"There's so many different ways that we can prevent these types of tragedies and there's no excuse in this day and age for someone to get behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs or being under any type of influence," said Lily.