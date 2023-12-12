LA Zoo reveals adorable new resident - a 'brave and curious' baby ocelot

Zoo officials said his eyes opened after nine days and his teeth began to erupt after 20 days!

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One of the newest residents of the Los Angeles Zoo has yet to make his public debut, but we just got a sneak peek.

A male ocelot kitten was born in September, and he's been living behind-the-scenes where he will remain until he's fully vaccinated, the zoo announced.

The ocelot kitten, which doesn't have a name yet, weighs 6.5 pounds, which is around five times his birthweight. L.A. Zoo animal keeper Stephanie Zielinski said his eyes opened after nine days and his teeth began to erupt after 20 days.

"At first he was toddling around on unsteady legs, but he's become stronger and more agile every day," she said in a press release. "He has a big personality now, and he's brave and curious."

The ocelot is larger than a housecat but smaller than a bobcat. They often rest in trees or in brush during the day and are nocturnal hunters, using their night vision and sensitive whiskers help them navigate in total darkness.

You'll be able to meet the new kitten and his mom Maya soon.