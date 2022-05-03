Arts & Entertainment

Los Bukis Day declared in LA as legendary Mexican band announces 2022 US tour

EMBED <>More Videos

Los Bukis Day declared in LA as legendary Mexican band announces tour

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council officially declared Tuesday to be El Dia de Los Bukis, or Los Bukis Day, in honor of one of Mexico's most popular bands.

The declaration came as the legendary band announced a 2022 U.S. tour, including a concert scheduled for Aug. 18 at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

City Councilman Curren Price, whose district includes the Coliseum, said 2,000 commemorative Los Bukis T-shirts would be distributed at his district office at 4301 South Central Avenue from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The band reunited in 2021 for the first time in more than two decades, then kicked off a tour in August with sold-out show at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium.

When the band announced the historic reunion, it brought deep and sweet nostalgia for generations of many Latino families, and a flood of videos on social media of children surprising their parents and grandparents with tickets to the show.
EMBED More News Videos

When Los Bukis announced their reunion, it brought nostalgia for generations of many Latino families, and a flood of social media videos of children surprising their parents with tickets to the shows.


Los Bukis became a massive hit in Mexico and across much of Latin America beginning in the 1970s. Their love songs still play on Spanish-language radio, and the band -- which formed in Michoacan, Mexico -- remains a household name for generations of many immigrant families in the US.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesmexicolos angeles city councilbandmexicanmusic news
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
More ducks found shot to death at TeWinkle Park in Costa Mesa
Couple killed in hit-and-run crash on 91 Freeway near Compton
Chief justice confirms authenticity of leaked draft in abortion case
Missing inmate, corrections officer had 'special relationship': Police
Heard's motion to dismiss Depp's defamation suit partially rejected
Amazon announces SoCal expansion with 1,000 jobs in Santa Monica
Amid rising COVID cases, SoCal doctors seeing jump in another illness
Show More
Suspects arrested after attempting to rob LA marijuana dispensary
New warning about rise in real estate money transfer scams
Planet Fitness offering free workouts for high school teens all summer
Body in barrel exposed as level of Nevada's Lake Mead drops
US Marine Corps recruiter brings passion for service to students
More TOP STORIES News