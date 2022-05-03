Los Bukis Day declared in LA as legendary Mexican band announces 2022 US tour

The declaration came as the legendary band announced a 2022 U.S. tour, including a concert scheduled for Aug. 18 at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
City Councilman Curren Price, whose district includes the Coliseum, said 2,000 commemorative Los Bukis T-shirts would be distributed at his district office at 4301 South Central Avenue from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The band reunited in 2021 for the first time in more than two decades, then kicked off a tour in August with sold-out show at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium.
When the band announced the historic reunion, it brought deep and sweet nostalgia for generations of many Latino families, and a flood of videos on social media of children surprising their parents and grandparents with tickets to the show.
Los Bukis became a massive hit in Mexico and across much of Latin America beginning in the 1970s. Their love songs still play on Spanish-language radio, and the band -- which formed in Michoacan, Mexico -- remains a household name for generations of many immigrant families in the US.
for their final Los Angeles performances at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in District 9 with Marco Antonio, Joel, "El Chivo", José Javier, Pepe, Pedro, Roberto, where the band performed here over 25 years ago. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/qzsXXuwiWo— Curren D. Price, Jr. (@CurrenDPriceJr) May 3, 2022